Punjab Budget Session: House passes resolution condemning Bajwa for band-baja remarks against minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed a resolution condemning the alleged offensive and casteist remarks made by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.
The issue pertains to a statement made by Bajwa during a public gathering at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on February 6. During his address, Bajwa accused Harbhajan Singh of corruption and said, “Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajavange (He used to play in a band, we will take him to task)”. The remarks had drawn sharp reactions from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party even as Bajwa had denied that his statement was not intended against any community and that he did not have any intention of demeaning the social status of the minister.
In the Vidhan Sabha, the AAP members said that the remark was not only a personal insult to the minister but also a grave affront to his family background and the hardworking Dalit community at large.
The matter was raised by MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur, who said that Bajwa’s remarks hurt the dignity of band-orchestra performers and daily-wage labourers who earn their livelihood through honest hard work. He said that individuals holding responsible public offices must exercise restraint and uphold the values of respect, equality, and social harmony.
Moving the condemnation resolution, Bilaspur said that the House strongly denounces the “shameful” comments. He said that such behavior reflects a feudal and anti-Dalit mindset, which is detrimental to the social fabric and communal harmony of Punjab.
The resolution demanded that Bajwa tender an unconditional public apology for hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community. Further, an appeal was made to the Speaker to take note of the matter and initiate appropriate disciplinary action to ensure that no political leader in future should insult any individual based on their occupation or caste in the future.
Congress members, including Bajwa, objected to the tabling of the resolution and took to sloganeering even as their mics remained switched off.
Harbhajan Singh, who hold the PWD portfolio, had earlier said said that his father was a band master, and Bajwa’s remarks mocked people who made an honest living.
Earlier, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission (PSSCC) had summoned Bajwa to seek his explanation over his remark. Bajwa, in his submission to the panel, had denied making any caste-sensitive remark.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram