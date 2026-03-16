Punjab Budget Session: House passes resolution condemning Bajwa for band-baja remarks against minister

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed a resolution condemning the alleged offensive and casteist remarks made by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.

The issue pertains to a statement made by Bajwa during a public gathering at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on February 6. During his address, Bajwa accused Harbhajan Singh of corruption and said, “Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajavange (He used to play in a band, we will take him to task)”. The remarks had drawn sharp reactions from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party even as Bajwa had denied that his statement was not intended against any community and that he did not have any intention of demeaning the social status of the minister.