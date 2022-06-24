Punjab Vidhan Sabha pays tributes to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, SAD’s Tota Singh

Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday paid tributes to singer-turned politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa last month.

In its obituary references, the House also paid tributes to former ministers Hardeepinder Singh Badal and SAD leader Tota Singh. Others who were paid tributes included Arjuna awardees Gurcharan Singh Bhangu and Hari Chand. The House remembered freedom fighters, including Tara Singh, Swaran Singh, Karora Singh and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia.

Tributes were also paid to former MLAs, including Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaikishan Rori urged the speaker to include the name of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) vice-president Surinder Singh in the obituary references. Congress member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal suggested that farmers who committed suicides should also be paid tributes. The House observed a two-minute silence on the occasion.