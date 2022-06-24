scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Punjab Vidhan Sabha pays tributes to slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, SAD’s Tota Singh

Others paid tributes included Arjuna awardees Gurcharan Singh Bhangu and Hari Chand. Congress’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal suggested that farmers who committed suicides should also be paid tributes.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 24, 2022 11:43:31 am
Tributes were also paid to former MLAs, including Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra. (File)

Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday paid tributes to singer-turned politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa last month.

In its obituary references, the House also paid tributes to former ministers Hardeepinder Singh Badal and SAD leader Tota Singh. Others who were paid tributes included Arjuna awardees Gurcharan Singh Bhangu and Hari Chand. The House remembered freedom fighters, including Tara Singh, Swaran Singh, Karora Singh and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia.

Tributes were also paid to former MLAs, including Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra.

More from Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaikishan Rori urged the speaker to include the name of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) vice-president Surinder Singh in the obituary references. Congress member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal suggested that farmers who committed suicides should also be paid tributes. The House observed a two-minute silence on the occasion.

Best of Express Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement