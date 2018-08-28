Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes unanimous resolution demanding corridor to Kartarpur Sahib

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, where the first Sikh Guru spent the last years of his life, is located a couple of kms in Pakistan across the international border. (Photo: Jaipal Sing) The Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, where the first Sikh Guru spent the last years of his life, is located a couple of kms in Pakistan across the international border. (Photo: Jaipal Sing)

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Monday unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, urging the union government to take up the issue of opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor during the 550th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev with Pakistan.

The resolution was moved by the Chief Minister on the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. All members of the House, cutting across party lines, were unanimously of the view that the opening of the corridor would enable millions of Indian devotees to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara.

“This is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan to make a corridor giving access to Kartapur Sahib. We unanimously request the Government of India to provide access to the gurdwara,” he said.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, where the first Sikh Guru spent the last years of his life, is located a couple of kms in Pakistan across the international border, though it is clearly visible from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister informed the House that he had already written to the Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the issue with her Pakistani counterpart. The Punjab government, he said, had been urging the Government of India, time and again, to take up the matter with Islamabad. The opening of the corridor was a cherished dream of the Sikh community, he said.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib had cropped up recently following the Pakistan visit of Cabinet Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, to attend the swearing- in ceremony of the new Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on August 18.

