Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Radiologist and first-time MLA Inderbir Nijjar is Protem Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 16, 2022 10:05:25 pm
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of the office to Inderbir Singh Nijjar, newly appointed protem Speaker of Punjab Assembly, in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI)

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, a first time MLA, was Wednesday administered oath as Protem Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Nijjar will administer oath to the newly-elected MLAs on Thursday when a three-day session of the new House will begin. During the session, vote on account will also be taken up. The session will conclude on Tuesday.

Nijjar, a radiologist, defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Talbir Singh Gill by a margin of 27,503 votes from Amritsar South assembly segment in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, the Cabinet formation is likely to take place on March 19, AAP sources said here.

Names of several MLAs, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur, Kultar Sandhwan, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Budh Ram, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Dr Charanjit Singh, are doing the rounds for ministerial positions.

