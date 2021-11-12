Punjab Vidhan Sabha: Citing critical issues, Opposition demands longer session

The opposition parties raised the issue of shortage of DAP fertiliser in Punjab in the Vidhan Sabha and demanded that issues such as unemployment and government jobs to contractual employees be discussed threadbare in the House.

AAP member Kultar Singh Sandhwan and other MLAs of the party demanded an extension of the special session. “The issue of DAP has to be raised. Employees being made permanent as announced also has to be discussed. There are so many issues concerning the state which have to be raised,” said Sandhwan protesting against doing away with regular business of the House.

The Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs too raised the issue of shortage of DAP leading Speaker Rana KP Singh to say, “There are many issues which we come across daily and we get agitated on it. This is a special session and it should focus on the topic it has been called for”.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that it was unfortunate that the business advisory committee meeting had been called off. “You had promised last time that all the issues will be raised in Monsoon Session. When will that take place? Unemployed youth are sitting on water tanks. You cancelled the BAC committee meeting,” he said.

Intervening in the discussion, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “We are bringing bill on farm laws, power PPAs and jobs. The opposition should rest assured if need be, we can have a 10 day session. The entire day is available, you can ask whatever you want. We are here to answer”.

AAP and SAD protested in well of House with the latter displaying empty DAP fertiliser bags. Both parties later walked out.