Punjab Vidhan passes resolution to continue welfare schemes launched by Mann government

Taking a dig at the BJP over its opposition to direct financial assistance, Cheema challenged political parties to clarify whether they supported the continuation of the schemes.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhOct 28, 2026 04:36 AM IST
Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Punjab Assembly, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Punjab Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party AAP, Harpal Singh Cheema, welfare schemes launched by Mann government, Indian express news, current affairsPunjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. (File Photo)
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The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution affirming the continuation of public welfare schemes and direct financial assistance, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government sought to make it a political issue and targeted the Opposition parties over alleged opposition to such benefits ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections.

Moved by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on the last day of the Assembly session, the resolution expressed concern over statements attributed to Congress and SAD leaders favouring the withdrawal of existing welfare schemes. It called on all political parties to make their positions clear to the people of Punjab.

Cheema argued that public spending on welfare should not be dismissed as wasteful expenditure. “State’s resources must be used to improve people’s lives through financial assistance, healthcare and relief from household expenses. Direct assistance provides critical relief to mothers managing monthly household budgets, farmers cultivating fields, and families confronting unexpected medical crises,” he said.

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Taking a dig at the BJP over its opposition to direct financial assistance, Cheema challenged political parties to clarify whether they supported the continuation of the schemes.

When rebel Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali spoke on the resolution, Cheema specifically sought his stand. Ayali said he supported welfare schemes funded through public money and cited the power subsidy introduced by the then government in 1997.

AAP legislators Dr Baljit Kaur and Inderjit Kaur Mann alleged that the Opposition was opposed to the economic empowerment of women.

The resolution listed several schemes of the Bhagwant Mann government, including the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, under which eligible women receive Rs 1,000 a month and Scheduled Caste women Rs 1,500. It claimed that more than 80 lakh women have registered under the scheme.

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It also highlighted the provision of up to 300 units of free domestic electricity a month, free power for agricultural tubewells and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which provides annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

According to the resolution, more than 90 per cent of households have received zero electricity bills under the domestic power subsidy since 2022. It cited 1,244 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which have treated more than two crore patients, as part of the government’s efforts to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.

Other initiatives listed included free bus travel for women, the Meri Rasoi Yojana, social security pensions of Rs 1,500 a month, the Ashirwad scheme for the marriages of eligible women and the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana.
The resolution claimed that more than 40 lakh families receive essential food items every quarter under the Meri Rasoi Yojana, while around 30 lakh elderly people, widows, destitute persons and persons with disabilities receive social security pensions. Nearly seven lakh elderly people, it added, had undertaken free pilgrimages under the Tirath Yatra scheme.

Arguing that welfare assistance strengthens rather than undermines people’s dignity, the resolution said women, farmers and senior citizens deserved policies that enhanced their financial security and independence. It maintained that withdrawing the benefits would reduce the money available to households for food, education, healthcare and other essential expenses. “Those proposing their withdrawal must explain why a mother should lose her monthly assistance and why a household should again bear expenses from which it has received relief,” the resolution read.
It recommended that the state government continue the listed schemes, adding that beneficiaries should be able to access welfare as an entitlement rather than through political patronage.

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The resolution was passed by voice vote in the absence of Congress and BJP members. Ayali and BSP member Nachattar Pal were the only Opposition members present when Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan put it to a vote.

 

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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