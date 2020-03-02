Punjab: Veterans back SC ruling on permanent commission for women officers

Decorated Army veterans at the Platinum Jubilee of Vajra Corps Decorated Army veterans at the Platinum Jubilee of Vajra Corps

The SC ruling in favour of permanent commission for women in the Army and for them to be considered for command posting found favour from Army veterans who had gathered in Jalandhar to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Vajra Corps.

Army’s Vajra Corps was the first Corps raised post-independence on March 1, 1950, at Ambala and later shifted to Jalandhar Cantt.

Vir Chakra, Naik Boota Singh (74), while hailing this decision, said that the decision of the court should be implemented by the government immediately. “It is a great honour for the Indian women,” he said.

A trained commando, Boota Singh, of 8 Sikh LI, had fought 1971 battle with Pakistan in Fatehpur, Amritsar sector. He retired in 1980. “After retirement, I worked as labourer for years because the pension was low — Rs. 150 only. But now my pension is respectable,” he said adding that he wished that the Army had promoted him for his gallantry act.

Vir Chakra, Lt Col Diresh Kumar Sharma (retd), of 223 Field Regiment, said that there was no harm in assigning combat role to women. He added that Army should watch their performance as they have all it takes to prove their worth. Lt. Col Sharma had got a gallantry award for his role in repulsing Pak forces in Hussaniwala during 1971 war.

Vir Chakra Subedar Ajmer Singh of 105 AD Regiment also hailed the decision saying that when women were excelling in every field, they should not lag behind in the Army. He had got the Vir Chakra in 1971 war then as Havaldar.

Brig Joginder Singh Jaswal (retd), Vir Chakra and Sena Medal (1971 war) of 9 Punjab, said that women are psychologically stronger than men and he saw no trouble in granting them a permanent commission.

As part of Platinum Jubilie celebrations, many events to including cycling expedition, walkathon, blood donation camp, cultural programmes and light & sound show depicting the illustrious journey of vajra corps were organised from February 26 to March 1.

Raised on March 1, 1950, by Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh at Ambala, the Corps was relocated to Jalandhar in July 1951. The “Defenders of Punjab”, the Vajra Corps have been known for many acts of individual and collective bravery, including the Battle of Asal Uttar that saw destruction of many Patton tanks forcing the Pakistani troops to flee.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Sanjeev Sharma, General Officer Commanding Vajra Corps, former Corps Commanders, veterans and gallantry award winners participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Vajra Shaurya Sthal to pay homage to the martyrs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.