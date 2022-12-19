scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Punjab vet varsity GADVASU organizes dog show

The event was also important since this year has been recognized as 'World Veterinary Year'.

Punjab vet varsity, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, organized a dog show, Sunday.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU said that the importance of pets is increasing with the rise in nuclear families and this show gave a chance to all stakeholders to discuss various issues related to the welfare of pet animals. The event was also important since this year has been recognized as ‘World Veterinary Year’.

Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was the chief guest during the ‘Valedictory Function’. Dr. Gosal said that dogs have proved their vitality and worth over the hundreds of years of their co-existence with human society. He said that the show was a great opportunity for pet owners to interact with veterinarians and industry. He lauded the significant progress made by GADVASU in promoting animal health and welfare in the state.

Dr. H S Banga, registrar of the university said that such events help to demonstrate the strong bond and companionship between humans and pet animals.

Dr Dhiraj Gupta, organising secretary said that a skill show by the dog squad of the Home Guards was also arranged. Breed competitions were held across eight categories of dogs including Toy, Terrier, Utility, Hound, Gun dog, Working, Pastoral and Miscellaneous groups where more than 125 owners showcased their dogs. Ashvinder Singh and Amarjit Bath were honored for the service of stray dogs. GADVASU established a dialysis unit for dogs in the recent past. The dogs who were affected with renal problems were treated here and after survival leading a healthy life, were also honored. A large number of breeders exhibited different breeds of dogs, cats and birds at the venue. An exhibition of feed and health supplements, grooming kits, bedding and other accessories was also held by the industry.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 09:54:36 am
