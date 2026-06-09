Punjab dairy giant Verka airs ‘How to Kidnap Me’ lassi ad. Then a backlash

Verka, the flagship brand of the state government’s Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (MILKFED), has come under fire for an insensitive reel posted on its Instagram and Facebook pages showing a girl promoting mango lassi with the tagline ‘How to kidnap me?’

The reel, uploaded on the social media handles of Verka Monday, show a girl standing in a parking lot amid high rises with a Hindi movie song blaring in the background. A hand offering Verka mango lassi tetrapack is shown in the foreground of the visuals with the tagline ‘How to kidnap me?’ running across the visuals. The girl is seen hiding behind a tree and then finally accepting the tetrapack.

Several irate Verka consumers expressed annoyance over the promotional campaign and demanded that it should be withdrawn. “How can they use a young girl in such a derogatory promotional reel. There should be some checks and balances,” said Chandigarh resident Simran.

MILKFED Managing Director Rahul Gupta said that he was not aware of any such objectionable reel but agreed that this was not a proper way to project the product. “We have outsourced the promotional campaigns to an agency but this is unacceptable. We will take remedial measures and ensure that it does not happen again,” said Gupta.

A senior official of MILKFED later informed that the reel had been deleted from social media platforms. “We have issued a letter of warning to the concerned agency which had uploaded it on the social media and have directed them that any promotional material must first be approved from the General Manager (Marketing),” the official said.

Former chairperson of Punjab State Women’s Commission Manisha Gulati added that it was shocking that a reputed brand like Verka did not have checks in place to ensure such shocking promotions don’t find their way into social media. “Brands have a duty to market their products creatively without compromising the dignity and respect of women. I am very surprised at the explanation that the promotional work is outsourced. I am sure someone in authority must be clearing all material for publication. The brand name of the company has suffered because of the carelessness of the officials and there should be legal action against those responsible,” she said.