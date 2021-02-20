scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Punjab vehicle owners can carry digital copies of DL, RC

Sultana directed that the information regarding allowing 'virtual' DLs and RCs should be put on the notice boards of the transport offices in the state to create awareness.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 20, 2021 3:50:47 am
The transport minister said that DL and RC can be produced through mobile apps - mParivahan and DigiLocker - if law enforcement authorities ask for the documents during on the spot inspection.

Vehicle owners in Punjab can now carry digital copies of their driving licence (DL) and registration certificates (RCs) while travelling within the state, Transport Minister Razia Sultana Friday said.

The minister said that DL and RC can be produced through mobile apps – mParivahan and DigiLocker – if law enforcement authorities ask for the documents during on the spot inspection. It will enable vehicle owners not to carry the plastic cards or physical copies.

A letter has been issued by state transport commissioner to all secretaries of Punjab State Regional Transport Authorities, SDMs, and ADGP (Traffic) to sensitize the checking staff of police department in this regard, said the minister.

Sultana directed that the information regarding allowing ‘virtual’ DLs and RCs should be put on the notice boards of the transport offices in the state to create awareness.

Besides, realizing the Digital Punjab drive, the system will also eliminate corruption and will help the people avoid hefty fines in case of non-availability of hard copy of DL and RC, she added.

