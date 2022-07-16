Chandigarh: Vegetable, fruit vendors cannot use coloured lights, rules High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put a stop to the use of coloured lights by vegetable and fruit vendors in city markets. The HC said that it deserves to be ensured that “no lights other than the white lights are used by vegetable and fruit vendors.”

The Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat passed the order while hearing a matter concerning Grain Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh, here on Thursday.

Justice Sehrawat said that, “vendors in the Grain Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh, as well as in the weekly mandis use coloured lights in the evening, as per the colour of vegetables and fruits, to hide the true characteristics of the vegetables and the fruits being sold by them, which leads to fleecing of the purchasers.”

The HC directed the Chandigarh Administration to file a report listing the steps taken to ensure that only white lights are used in all markets.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Amit Kumar Bansal and others, residents of Sector 26 Grain Market which is an SCF (Shop-cum-flat), against the charging of parking fee by contractors at the Grain Market.

During the previous hearing, the HC was told by an SHO that letters were written to authorities of the Chandigarh administration and the market committee to provide details of persons responsible for supervising the grain market and its parking management. However, that information was not forthcoming.

As the hearing on the matter resumed, the Senior Standing Counsel for Chandigarh administration, Anil Mehta, submitted that whatever material was available have been provided to the police. Now, it is for the police to proceed further as per the law.

Sub-Inspector Karan Singh, the Investigating Officer of the case, submitted that material has been received and the police are assessing it so as to proceed further in the matter. The HC then directed the police to file a status report regarding the FIR and the administration to file one regarding disciplinary action initiated against persons responsible for the management of the Grain Market.