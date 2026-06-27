Punjab reverses stand, to roll out VB-G RAM G scheme from July

The Congress has accused the AAP government of contradicting its own position by deciding to implement the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhJun 27, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann VB-G RAM GIn December last year, the Punjab government had convened a special Assembly session and got a unanimous resolution passed rejecting the VB-G RAM G Act. (File Photo)
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The Punjab government has notified the implementation of the Centre’s Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme from July 1, in a complete reversal of the stand it had taken barely six months ago when the Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the legislation.

A notification issued by the Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Department on Friday states that the provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 will come into force in the state from July 1. The implementation follows the Centre’s rollout of the new rural employment law, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The move marks a sharp U-turn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. On December 30, 2025, the Punjab government had convened a special Assembly session and got a unanimous resolution passed rejecting the VB-G RAM G Act. The House urged the Centre to withdraw the law and restore MGNREGA in its original rights-based form.

The resolution stated that the new law takes away the legal guarantee of employment and timely wages available to poor labourers, women and lakhs of job card holders. It said the legislation converts MGNREGA from a demand-driven, rights-based programme into a norm-based scheme, imposes an additional financial burden on states by changing the funding pattern, and weakens the federal structure by reducing the Centre’s responsibility.

Also Read | VB-G RAM G rules: What changes as the new job scheme replaces MGNREGS from July 1?

Replying to the debate in the Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had described the legislation as anti-poor, anti-Dalit, anti-farmer, anti-labourer and anti-women. He had argued that it would deprive rural workers of their guaranteed right to employment and wages and maintained that Punjab would not implement the law.

‘What is the deal with the BJP’

The notification has triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress accusing the government of contradicting its own position.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned why the government had implemented the scheme after rejecting it in the Assembly. “What is the deal with the BJP?” he asked.

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Also Read | AAP launches offensive against VB G RAM G

Warring pointed out that the Punjab government had negated its own resolution by notifying its implementation. He said the timing of the notification was equally surprising and asked whether it had anything to do with the ongoing controversy surrounding Mann. Warring alleged that with the chief minister under pressure within and outside his party, he appeared to be trying to “buy peace” with the BJP.

Warring also asked AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to clarify whether he approved of the implementation of the scheme in Punjab. He said Kejriwal should break his silence, failing which it would strengthen the impression that the AAP had entered into an opportunistic understanding with the BJP.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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