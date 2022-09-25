Punjab VB arrests 5 for transporting goods without paying taxes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested five people in an alleged scam of tax evasion worth crores pertaining to transportation of interstate commercial goods without paying bills. VB officials said that the accused evaded taxes and transported good through neighboring Haryana and Delhi in connivance with officers of the Taxation and Excise Department thereby causing a huge loss to state exchequer.

An official spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against the owner of the Delhi Malwa Transport Company, his son, three drivers, one passer (agent), along with the officers/officials of the Punjab Taxation department.

“Taking swift action in this case, the VB Bathinda unit arrested the son of the owner of the transport company, three drivers and one agent (passer) has been arrested by the VB Bathinda unit. Based on a tip off, the bureau formed three teams and searched suspicious vehicles carrying commercial goods at Bathinda. During the search, it was found that goods loaded in three vehicles were being brought in Punjab without bills,” the spokesperson said