scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to Dr Raj Bahadur late Friday night and is likely to meet him on Monday.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 30, 2022 3:39:37 pm
Videograb of Dr Raj Bahadur on the hospital bed; Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to meet Bahadur on Monday. (File photo/Twitter@Bahgwant Mann)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is scrambling to quell the controversy involving state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Dr Raj Bahadur, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) who has since resigned, hoping to placate the reputed orthopaedic surgeon.

Sources said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to Dr Bahadur late Friday night to pacify him, however, he did not withdraw the resignation. “The CM has asked him to meet him on Monday. The issue would only be sorted on Monday,” a source said, adding that Mann is busy with a narcotics conclave underway at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Saturday and will be visiting Sunam and Sangrur on Sunday.

The AAP government in Punjab was recently criticised by the Opposition over Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu’s resignation as advocate general. In the latest controversy, Jouramajra on Friday forced Dr Bahadur to lie down on a grimy mattress in front of staff and patients during an inspection at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. A video of Jouramajra snubbing the V-C in public went viral Friday evening.

Read |Punjab V-C row: I was humiliated, says Dr Raj Bahadur

Hours later, the V-C shot off his resignation to the chief minister. The chief minister’s office worked till late on Friday night, as part of firefighting efforts, but Dr Bahadur did not withdraw the resignation. In alleged solidarity with him, Dr Rajiv Devgan and Dr K D Singh, also resigned from their posts as principal-director of Government Medical College, Amritsar and medical superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, which is associated with Government Medical College, Amritsar, respectively, citing personal reasons. Both sent their resignation letters on Friday.

Government sources also said that there was a technicality involved in Dr Bahadur’s resignation, saying that he has to tender his resignation to the governor, not the chief minister.

Following Dr Bahadur’s resignation, social media has been abuzz with posts deploring the conduct of the health minister. The alumni of Medical College Shimla, the alma mater of Dr Bahadur, also sent a memorandum to Mann, condemning the “unwanted, unbecoming and deplorable behaviour of the health minister”.

A government functionary said that Dr Bahadur was known for his service and was at the forefront during the Covid pandemic. “He has worked hard in the university. The educational institute has gone from number 3 to number 1 in Punjab. It is all due to his efforts. He is also the only doctor on the National Medical Council from the state. If we want to take Punjab’s side to the panel, he is the right person. If the government wants him to leave only because he was on good terms with previous chief ministers, then there is a way to tell him (that),” the functionary said.

The controversy involving Dr Bahadur, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, also hurts the AAP at a time when it is planning to make inroads into the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Soon after his resignation, the alumni of Medical College Shimla, the alma mater of Dr Bahadur, sent a memorandum to the Punjab CM. It read, “We, the alumni of the 1970 batch of the Medical College Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and professional colleagues of Prof Raj Bahadur, VC, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, strongly condemn the unwanted, unbecoming and deplorable behaviour of the health minister with Prof Bahadur that took place on 29 July 2022.”

The memorandum pointed out that Dr Bahadur has an unblemished career spanning five decades. “His professional acumen and dedicated selfless services to the community have been recognised nationally and internationally. His numerous patients, colleagues and students will vouch for his absolute integrity and unflinching commitment. A life-long work par excellence should not be demolished by the vagaries of ill-informed and biased Health Minister,” it added.

The memorandum further said that doctors are “ONLY mediators of implementing your political commitment into changes at the ground”. “Antagonising the medical fraternity shall be counter-productive for any efficient administration. Uncalled for behaviour by your health minister with one of the most esteemed and renowned doctors does not augur well for enthusiastic response by the health professionals in Panjab,” it said, urging Mann to take “appropriate action” against Jouramajra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final
CWG 2022

Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
Kerala

Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement