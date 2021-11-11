Punjab: UT traffic cops issuing challans as per new speed limits

THE UT traffic police have started challaning vehicles for overspeeding as per the new speed limit notification, which simplifies the mechanism to be applied on all roads in UT. The notification was issued on April 11, 2021.

However, the traffic police was advised to start the challan drive against over speeding after holding many awareness camps and the installation of new speed limit sign boards. The motorists are being given a relaxation of five percent of the total fixed speed limit for their vehicles on the specific roads. The same method will be deployed for all vehicles, including heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

The challans are being issued through the ANPR speed radars. DSP (Traffic) Jaswinder Singh said, “So far, 56,421 challans have been issued between January 1 and November 8.



As per the new notification, the roads were divided in three categories: dual carriageway (with dividers), single carriageway (without dividers) and sector roads.

Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Jan Marg etc., fall in the dual carriageway category, while Sukhna Lake road, Raj Bhawan road etc., falls in the single carriageway category.