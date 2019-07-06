Punjab, UT to buy high-end CHB flats for officers

THE PUNJAB Government and Chandigarh Administration have expressed their willingness to purchase Chandigarh Housing Board’s high-end flats at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park for their government officers under the Habitat Project. In all, both will be giving Rs 110 crore to the Housing Board, once the plan by the board is submitted.

These high-end flats will be situated in IT Park, which is one of the prime pieces of land of Chandigarh. The cost of each flat is around Rs 1.75 crore and purchasing 28 flats of one tower will cost around Rs 55 crore to the respective governments.

Confirming the development, UT Adviser Manoj Parida told Chandigarh Newsline, “Punjab has given its consent to buy these flats and even Chandigarh Administration will be doing so.”

Last year, the Punjab government had refused to accept the proposal made by the housing board citing exorbitant rates. However, sources said that after getting a feeler from the government that it was now willing to review its decision, the board was asked to send its proposal afresh to Punjab. Subsequently, the UT Administration was also given this proposal.

Early this year, the Haryana government had already given its consent to CHB to purchase 28 of these flats which will cost around Rs 55 crore to the government.

With consent of all the three governments now, the Chandigarh Housing Board will be drafting a detailed project.

As per the board’s proposal, these will be four-bedroom flats with a servant quarter. Special parking facilities in twin basements, lifts and other high-end facilities will be available.

One tower will have 28 flats.

The flats are to be constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board on an area spanning 6.43 acres, specifically earmarked for government employees’ housing scheme. In all, there will be 300 flats constructed by the board here.

It was in 2015 that CHB got back the land from Parsvnath Developers. In October 2006, the board had decided to develop this site with the Parsvnath Developers. However, the project could not be launched. Later in 2016, CHB took the land back after paying over Rs 560 crore. Now it plans to develop a housing colony, a five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre and marriage hall on these 123 acres.

The housing board has been making attempts to auction 18 sites for this project, including a five-star hotel and a hospital, for the last two years but failed to get any bidder. Following this, the board decided to develop these sites on its own.