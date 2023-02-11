scorecardresearch
Punjab, UT DGPs meet for coordination among forces

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held to formulate a strategy and action plans against gangsters and criminals who have been operating in these states. (Express Photo)

In order to ensure better synergy between both the forces, a coordination meeting between Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police was held under the Joint Chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and DGP Union Territory Chandigarh Praveer Ranjan at Punjab Police Headquarters here on Friday.

ADGP Law and Order Punjab Arpit Shukla, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandigarh Manisha Chaudhary and SSP SAS Nagar Sandeep Garg also attended the meeting.

Stressing on the need to develop an internal mechanism for maintaining better coordination between both the forces, DGP Gaurav Yadav proposed that quarterly or bi-monthly meetings be conducted between the district police chiefs and SSPs of neighbouring states to discuss activities of gangsters and criminal gangs operating in the region as many of the issues and crime patterns are similar and related. He also laid emphasis on sharing information on real time basis using latest technology to maintain law and order in the region.

He also directed SSP Mohali to hold regular meetings with SSP Chandigarh and DCP Panchkula to discuss crime trends and law and order situation in Tricity.

