Punjab urban local body polls announced: 8 municipal corporations and 102 councils to vote on May 26

The model code of conduct has come into force in Punjab, restricting the state government from making fresh announcements until the poll process is over.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhMay 11, 2026 05:07 PM IST
Raj Kamal ChaudharyState Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said preparations for the elections had been completed. (File Photo)
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Punjab will go to the polls on May 26 to elect representatives to eight municipal corporations and 102 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with the State Election Commission announcing the schedule on Monday.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said polling would be held from 8 am to 5 pm and that votes would be counted on May 29. Nominations can be filed from May 13 to May 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 18, and May 19 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

With the election announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force, restricting the state government from making fresh announcements until the electoral process is complete.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Chaudhary said preparations for the elections had been completed.

The state has an electorate of 36,72,932 voters.

The municipal corporation elections will be held in Abohar, Barnala, Batala, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Moga, Pathankot, and Mohali. Elections in the Hoshiarpur municipal corporation are also due. However, Chaudhary said the revision process for electoral rolls was yet to be completed.

Chaudhary said all political parties had been informed about the election schedule. Candidates must submit details of their movable and immovable property along with nomination papers. He said nomination forms and related documents could be downloaded from the commission’s website.

The expenditure limit for candidates contesting municipal corporation elections has been fixed at Rs 4 lakh. Candidates contesting municipal council elections can spend up to Rs 3 lakh, while the limit for nagar panchayat elections is fixed at Rs 1.40 lakh.

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The commission said that around 36,000 employees and 35,500 police personnel would be deployed to conduct the elections. Videography of the nomination filing process will also be undertaken. Chaudhary said only the candidate and four proposers would be allowed to accompany candidates to the returning officer’s office, adding that only the returning officer would hear objections during scrutiny.

The commission has also asked the government to appoint senior IAS and PCS officers as election observers.

On the issue of depositing licensed weapons during the elections, Chaudhary said the district police authorities would make decisions at the local level and clarified that it was not necessary for everyone to deposit weapons.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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