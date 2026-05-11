Punjab urban local body polls announced: 8 municipal corporations and 102 councils to vote on May 26

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said preparations for the elections had been completed. (File Photo)

Punjab will go to the polls on May 26 to elect representatives to eight municipal corporations and 102 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with the State Election Commission announcing the schedule on Monday.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said polling would be held from 8 am to 5 pm and that votes would be counted on May 29. Nominations can be filed from May 13 to May 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 18, and May 19 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

With the election announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force, restricting the state government from making fresh announcements until the electoral process is complete.