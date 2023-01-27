Arrested Punjab Urban Development Authority officer has properties worth crores, reveals vigilance probe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) investigation following the arrest of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) executive officer (Coordination) Mahesh Bansal has revealed that the officer has properties worth crores in his and his family’s names.

The investigation agency further said that the officer, who was arrested on Tuesday over allegations of destroying official records pertaining to allotment of a plot, also owns four cars.

According to the analysis of his service record, Bansal was posted as Executive Secretary to Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) Managing Director between 2001 and 2002; Executive Secretary to Punjab Urban Development Authority Vice-Chairman in 2002; Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to then Punjab Chief Secretary Rakesh Kumar from 2011 to 2014; Estate Officer GMADA from 2014 to 2021; Estate Officer PUDA, Amritsar in 2021; and as Estate Officer (Coordination), PUDA, since last year.

According to VB, Bansal, who live in a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, Chandigarh, also had a flat in Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, in the name of his wife Suparna Bansal and in 2016, also bought some space worth Rs 40 lakh in the name of his sons in Cosmo Company at Zirakpur, Mohali.

Further probe revealed that Bansal, in 2022, had “purchased a plot in Block-C, Aerotropolis, IT City Road, Mohali, from Ajit Singh, a resident of village Bakarpur, for a sum of Rs 1 crore, of which Rs 45 lakh were transferred in the bank account of Ajit Singh while the remaining sum is yet to be paid”.

A VB official said that Bansal “spent Rs 1 crore on construction of a building/structure on a plot in industrial area, JLPL, Sector-82, Mohali. The plot was purchased by him for about Rs 2 crore”.

The official said that the preliminary investigations suggest that he “bought a 500 square yard plot for Rs 3 crore in the name of his brother-in-law in IT City, Industrial Area, Mohali” and “in 2017, purchased another plot measuring 200 square yards in Aero City, Mohali for Rs 44 lakh under the land-pooling scheme in the name of his brother-in-law, a property dealer”.

Advertisement

According to the probe, “Bansal purchased a 2021 Hyundai Verna car, paying Rs 12,00,000 in cash; a 2016 Honda City for Rs 8 lakh in the name of his wife by obtaining a loan; and a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for Rs 8 lakh”.

The VB official added that investigations revealed that Bansal “also purchased a 2020 Ford Endeavour SUV worth Rs 38 lakh in the name of another brother-in-law of his”.

According to the probe agency, Bansal has a Savings Account in Axis Bank, Phase-7 Branch, Mohali, with Rs 11 lakh as balance amount; a joint account with his wife in ICICI Bank, Sector-9 Branch, Chandigarh, with about Rs 16 lakh as balance amount; an ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in his name with Rs 25,000 as yearly installment; and a life insurance policy in the name of his wife with Rs 25,000 as yearly installment.

Advertisement

The case in which Bansal has been arrested was registered on the complaint of one Umesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 80 in Mohali.

“During the investigation, it came to light that a residential plot measuring 500 square yards within Mohali was allotted by GMADA in the name of one Sunehra Singh in 2016. Sunehra Singh first made an agreement of the sale for this plot with the complainant Umesh Goyal on May 29, 2017, but before completion of the purchase-sale process, the allottee got the plot transferred in the name of Dr Praminderjit Singh and others,” the probe agency has said.

Goyal filed two applications with estate officer (EO), GMADA, regarding non-transfer of the said plot to any party, but Bansal, without giving hearing to complainant of Goyal, allegedly in collusion with Parminderjit Singh and others, transferred the said plot in Parminderjit’s name and misappropriated/ destroyed the related file from the office.

After his three-day remand ended, VB produced Bansal before judicial magistrate on Thursday and obtained his custody for one more day.