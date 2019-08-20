Punjab: ‘Unprecedented’, says CM Amarinder, releases Rs 100 crore

Terming the deluge and the resulting flood situation in Punjab as “unprecedented”, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures and ordered a special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) as soon as the water level recedes.

Amarinder made the announcements after touring the flood-affected areas of Ropar district to access the damage due to torrential rains in the past 72 hours. He also met people whose properties have been damaged due to the flooding and expressed grief over the death of three persons due to roof collapse in Ludhiana district.

Later, the CM reviewed the overall flood situation in the state with senior officials. The chief engineer (drainage) informed that the overall situation in the rivers Beas and Ravi was under control though danger continued to lurk in areas adjacent to the Sutlej river and further downstream, at Harike Headworks in Ferozepur. The flood releases from Bhakra dam was above its maintainable level, flowing currently at 1681.23 feet, the meeting was informed.

Amarinder, who earlier travelled by road from Chandigarh to Ropar, described the situation as “unprecedented” and assured of all possible assistance from his government to the local residents.

He was briefed by the local officials about the damage caused to the standing crops, houses, public installations and livestock due to heavy discharge of water from the catchment area of Bhakra dam.

With water flooding the IIT-Ropar, Amarinder directed the administration to ensure that the students were out up at the Punjab Bhawan and Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh.