Punjab University: V-C pitches for vehicle-free campus

THE NEW Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, has called for a “dire need” to hold “one-to-one” interactions with the student bodies to take their viewpoint on vehicle-free Panjab University campus.

On Monday, he met the Dean of Student Welfare and the Chief of University Security regarding unattended vehicles on the campus. He said he will soon form a vehicle surveillance and monitoring committee.

Prof Raj Kumar added that hostel raids should become a regular feature in order to prohibit “unlawful practices”. He added that the guards stationed at the hostel gates should man the outer roads too.

The V-C wants to make short-term and long-term plans for vehicle-free campus and wants stickers to be issued as soon as possible.

Prof Raj Kumar said students should be informed in advance through circulars of the steps being taken for removing unattended vehicles.

The V-C added that he would take necessary steps based on the decision of the governing body to remove these vehicles in a phased manner.

He added that concerted steps should be taken to solve the matter, keeping in mind the practicality of the situation.

Prof Emanual Nahar, Dean Student Welfare (Men) and Prof Neena Capalash, Dean of Student Welfare (Women), said various steps will be taken to control the vehicles in hostels.

Directions will be issued to the assistant or office in-charge of the hostels and security personnel to pinpoint the vehicles which are unauthorised and parked on the roads. The university will identify unauthorised vehicles and inform security and police. Fresh four-wheelers will not be registered in any hostel and the authorities will take help from the administration to tow unclaimed vehicles or four-wheelers on the PU campus.

The authorities said vehicle stickers for the new session will soon be available. The mediapersons will also be provided car/scooter stickers, they added. Prof Raj Kumar, officiating V-C Prof Nishtha Jaswal and Dean of University Instruction along with Prof Neena Capalash, Dean of Student Welfare (Women), went on a routine visit to the girls’ hostels.

