Punjab University ties up with BSF to boost the performance of athletes

Panjab University on Tuesday inked a MoU with the Border Security Force for sharing sports science facilities and services with the aim of improving the performance of athletes, while conducting certificate course for BSF personnel.

The MoU on Tuesday was signed by Professor Yajvender Pal Verma, registrar of Panjab University, and PV Ramasastry, IPS, Additional Director General headquarter Spl DG (Western Command) of BSF.

Professor Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Panjab University was present at the occasion.

The BSF has set up a comprehensive facility called Sport Performance Enhancement Centre (SPEC) at its Western Command Headquarters located in UT. The main objective of the MoU was academic collaboration to enhance sports performance.

The intent was to create a pool of skilled professionals who are capable of infusing the latest scientific methodologies with the existing conventional techniques, leading to an overall enhanced performance and a better injury management.

Punjab University is a potential hub of India and known for producing many world class athletes and students.