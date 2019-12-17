Punjab University students from Assam, Tripura unable to return home due to financial crunch

Panjab University Panjab University

“Home is too dangerous a place now, so my parents have been asking me to stay put in PU. But I will try and go regardless,” says Harlok Adhikari, an Assamese undergraduate student from DAV college. Like Adhikari, many students from Assam and Tripura, studying at Panjab University, are reconsidering their plans to go back home, amidst violent protests in their home states against the new Citizenship law.

Beyond safety concerns, students are unable to book tickets for the journey due to financial crunch and frequent cancellation of trains and flights to Assam and Tripura. “Due to shutdown in Tripura, my parents are unable to go to the bank or transfer any money to me. Further, so many flights and trains have been cancelled. I have decided to stay back for the break, and will stay here through out winters. I had made a booking for December 21, which I will have to cancel,” says Mary Repoune, a student from Tripura, pursuing Bachelors degree in Education.

PU campus provides provisions for students to remain in hostels and eat food at mess during the winter break, hence, students who are unable to return home can avail these facilities for sustenance.

“But even beyond the basic needs, girls need so many other provisions like sanitary napkins. We need more money to last the winter, and we have all been figuring out a way to save money and use it until things get normal again,” says Sneha, a native of Assam and student of Geology at PU. “Further, since there is internet shutdown, we do not have a clear picture of how things are at home, it is stressful,” she adds.

Although the internet shutdown was lifted in Tripura on Sunday, the shutdown remains in place in Assam. “Parents cannot even transfer money online now, so all of us are cash starved. Beyond that, communication is so limited due to the shutdown. We are concerned about our families and it is hard to concentrate on our education in times like these,” says Abhilash Rajkhowa, a Masters student of Archeology at PU.

Faces lined with worry and eyes framed with dark circles, other Assamese students on campus agree with Rajkhowa, saying that they have had sleepless nights in the last few days, making it difficult for them to concentrate on exams. “It is so hard to concentrate on every day affairs, when you are worried about your family back home. We have heard such atrocious stories about students being shot dead. How can we just go on like nothing is happening and everything is normal?” asks Sneha.

The protests in Assam took a violent turn, claiming five civilian lives according to the official data. “One of the victims, Sams Steford, was just a sixteen-year-old student killed in cold blood. He was not even protesting. He was arbitrarily shot dead. In times like these and without any complete knowledge about what is happening at home, how can we sleep at night?” asks Rajkhowa.

According to Rajkhowa, students from Assam and Tripura urgently require support from the university authorities and its student body to tide over the challenging times. “We just need to feel like we matter and what happens to our homes matter and that people here care about us or at least are aware about the issues that plague the Northeastern states. I mean if you ask people in the university to name the states that comprise the northeast region, they will not even know that!” says Rajkhowa.

“We have not received any complaints about issues faced by these students, so we have not felt the need to specifically look into their welfare. As for food and boarding, the university will provide to all students regardless of anything, so they need not worry,” says Dean Student Welfare Emanual Nahar.

The month of January is especially auspicious for the students from Assam and the other northeastern states, since the festival of Bihu, which marks the harvest period and the beginning of the new year in the region, falls in this month. “This would probably be the first time I will not be home for the festivities. God knows now, when things will be back to normal again, it’s such a hopeless time,” says Adhikari.

