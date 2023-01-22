scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
27 senate, 2 syndicate members attend lunch in honour of new PU V-C Renu Vig

Many syndicate members could not make it due to urgent work. It was a personal function."

27 senate, 2 syndicate members attend lunch in honour of new PU V-C Renu Vig
A total of 27 senate members and two syndicate members on Saturday attended a lunch organized by BJP leader and senior-most Fellow of Punjab University, Satya Pal Jain, in honour of officiating Vice Chancellor, Renu Vig, at Golden Jubilee Hall.

Jain on Saturday said, “At least 59 senate members responded to my invitation. Of them, 25 attended the lunch in-person and 34 members messaged me.

Many syndicate members could not make it due to urgent work. It was a personal function."

One of the syndicate members who skipped Saturday’s lunch, requesting anonymity, said, “A lunch is usually organized to honour a full-time Vice Chancellor. Professor Renu Vig, however, has been given officiating charge as the Vice Chancellor. Also, all the senate and syndicate members were not taken in the confidence before the event was decided.”

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 04:32 IST
