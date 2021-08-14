Panjab University postpones Aug 18 polling for registered graduates constituency, new date not announced yet

Voting for registered graduates, the biggest constituency of the Panjab University (PU) senate elections, was postponed on Friday by the varsity. The voting earlier was scheduled to be held on August 18. A new date for the elections has not been set yet.

As per a notice issued, while 272 polling booths had to be set up in seven states and UTs — Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttrakhand, and Delhi — the states of Uttarakhand and Delhi had failed to give permission for the elections to be held till Friday, necessitating a postponement.

As per the notice, even Haryana, which is supposed to have 29 booths, has lapsed on giving permission for at least seven booths, stating they are being used for Haryana Staff Selection Examinations at present.

Punjab too, in a letter dated August 10, has reportedly communicated to the varsity that “the schools have opened only a few days ago and senate elections happen to be on a working day” while requesting the varsity to either choose alternative dates or reschedule the polls for a holiday.

“Therefore, due to circumstances stated above, which are beyond the control of the university, competent authority has ordered to postpone, for the time being, the election of registered graduate constituency,” the notice read.

The senate body elections for the Panjab University had been pending for a year and finally began on August 3 and was supposed to end on August 23.

The elections were originally scheduled for August last year but were postponed by vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, citing the pandemic. After the HC in April this year pulled up the V-C for the delay, the polls were again scheduled to be held from April 26 but were again postponed due to the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

On July 8, the HC had directed the varsity to place on record the senate election schedule by July 16.

The polling started with the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges on August 3, followed by the staff of technical and professional colleges, professors of university teaching departments, associate/assistant professors of teaching departments, heads of affiliated art colleges, professors of affiliated art colleges, which concluded Thursday with results being announced. The registered graduates who are the largest voters with 3,61,869 eligible voters had to poll next. The elections for faculties however will happen as scheduled on August 23.