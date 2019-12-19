Panjab University Law students join ‘CAA unconstitutional’ chorus

Punjab University. (File Photo) Punjab University. (File Photo)

“The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not Constitutional at all. It violates the basic tenets of our Constitution which ensures a commitment to secularism,” says Benazir Khurshad, a law student from Panjab University.

Speaking to Newsline, law students from the varsity explained the rationale behind their viewpoint that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is unconstitutional and in violation of the rights of Indian citizens.

Conferring with Khurshid, most students said that the CAA violates the commitment to secularism that is inscribed in the Indian Constitution.

“Even if you just glance over the Preamble of our Constitution, you will see the word ‘secular’ explicitly highlighted in it. This Act, which clearly targets Muslims by excluding them from its ambit, is of course not secular, and hence is completely unconstitutional,” says Ravinder Dhol, a third year law student at the university.

A few students claimed that although the Act is not secular in nature, it does good by allowing in minorities from neighbouring states, who seek asylum in the country.

“It is the spirit of our Constitutional values to provide shelter to those who need it, but of course excluding a particular religion is not legitimate, so perhaps they should revise the law and re-evaluate their decision,” says Arun Gautam, who is a second year law student at the university.

Nancy Vashisth, a third year student, questions the lack of provisions prescribed in the Act to define what it means by religious persecution. “The law claims to provide shelter to minorities that face religious persecution in these countries, but provides no criteria for defining this prosecution,” says Vashisth.

Citing the arbitrary nature of its provisions, Vashishth also questions the Act’s focus on solely sheltering those who are persecuted for their religious identity. “Why have we decided to shelter people who face religious persecution only? Why not those who face persecution due to their economic conditions or any other factor?” adds Vashishth.

Some students said that the CAA should be analysed in conjunction with the implementation of the National Register for Citizens in Assam.

“The NRC is as unconstitutional and discriminatory, because it harasses poor citizens who often do not possess the resources and documents to prove their identity. The rich can procure documents by pulling some strings, but how can the poor prove their citizenship time and again?” asks second year law student Gopeshwar Yadav.

“One elects a government an puts their faith in them, and then the government turns their back on you and asks you to prove your citizenship? How dare they! If we do not raise our voices for those who suffer now, some other Act will come knocking at our door and we will have no one to turn to,” says Khurshid.

