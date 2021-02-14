Punjab University issues additional guidelines to upload answersheets

Panjab University Saturday issued additional instructions for Online Examinations of Odd Semesters – February 2021. Dr Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination informed that the USOL and private students appearing in the Morning Slot of examination, ie 9.30am to 12.30 pm, are also required to upload the single pdf of answer sheet to the link given at the UG/PG websites of Panjab University, along with an undertaking which is to be clicked while uploading the answer sheet online.

This should be done within 90 minutes of completion of the exam. The first page should be the admit card and other pages should be scanned chronologically. Page number should be written on each page. The hard copy of the answer sheet should be posted to the university by 3 pm on the same day of examination.

Also, students re-appearing for subjects will upload their answer sheet (of Re-appear Subject only) to the link given at the UG / PG websites of the University (applicable to both morning and evening slot). It should be done within 90 minutes of the completion of the exam.

Students appearing in the evening slot will post their answer sheet on the next working day within two hours of opening of the post office. The answer sheet should be posted to the following address: Deputy Registrar – Secrecy, Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall, Panjab University, Sector – 14, Chandigarh

The university also advised candidates to make a single pdf file according to the number of permissible pages as per guidelines with the addition of one page of Roll Number and mail it to their own email as a preliminary exercise to get acquainted with the process. ens