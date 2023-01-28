Punjab: Under-construction rooms, dirty toilets, no infra welcome staff at several ‘new’ Aam Aadmi Clinics

Even as chief minister Bhagwant Mann went all out to publicize opening of 400 ‘new’ Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in Punjab Friday describing it as “beginning of healthcare revolution” in Punjab, the government employees who were assigned duties to oversee inauguration ceremony were in for a rude shock when they reached the health centres Friday.

At the old Primary Health Centres (PHCs) which are being converted into the ‘new’ AACs, what welcomed the staff were dirty toilets, under construction rooms, rickety chairs, non-functional X-ray machines and at some clinics not even a place for staff and others to sit.

The on-duty staff said that clinics were opened in a great hurry and everything was rushed without completing basic infrastructure.

The on-duty staff said that clinics were opened in a great hurry and everything was rushed without completing basic infrastructure. The only thing at place was the board at the entrance where PHC was replaced with Aam Aadmi Clinic along with CM’s photo, they said.

The computer teachers from schools who were assigned duties to ‘provide technical assistance’ to health department in operating Smart LED screens, laptops and computers at the AACs were shocked when they reached the clinics.

“There were no computers, LED screens or any gadget which we might have operated. There was no place for staff to sit. The construction work was still on and by no means, the clinic was ready for opening. The only thing in place was the board at the entrance which was repainted well and Aam Aadmi Clinic was written on it with the photo of the CM,” said a teacher who was on duty at a clinic in Kapurthala.

At Maqsoodpur village of Kapurthala, where an old PHC was converted into an AAC, the work to install new tiles on the floor was still ongoing while heaps of construction material including bricks and cement were lying at the entrance when the staff reached.

At Maqsoodpur village of Kapurthala, where an old PHC was converted into an AAC, the work to install new tiles on the floor was still ongoing while heaps of construction material including bricks and cement were lying at the entrance when the staff reached. "There were dirty and stinking toilets and in another room there was an old, broken X-ray machine lying non-functional. The room for the doctor and the waiting area for patients were not ready so a tent was erected outside where everyone sat to complete formality for inauguration," said an education department employee who was assigned duty at this clinic.

“We were told to provide technical assistance to the health staff but when there were no computers, LED screens or laptops as it was written in the order. The health staff asked us that if we have brought the LED screen along but from where were teachers supposed to get it? The clinics were not ready for inauguration in any manner but were hurriedly inaugurated for the sake of it. Later we borrowed a laptop from someone to complete some work but there was no space to sit either for doctor or someone else,” said a computer teacher who was on duty.

At the old PHCs which are being converted into the 'new' AACs, what welcomed the staff were dirty toilets, under construction rooms, rickety chairs, non-functional X-ray machines and at some clinics not even a place for staff and others to sit.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted, “I urge Bhagwant Mann to alter name of Aam Aadmi Clinic as its promotion of AAP at the cost of exchequer. Such partisan names of govt schemes will set a bad precedent as subsequent govts will use their party names to promote govt schemes! People’s Clinic can be an option.’

SAD president and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “Repainting PHCs at inflated costs of Rs 20-25 lakh each and renaming them as Aam Aadmi Clinics with your photo won’t fool anyone Bhagwant Mann. You are destroying Punjab’s health sector with such gimmicks. Punjabis will never forgive you for failing to upgrade secondary healthcare.”

As per the list of the duties which were assigned, at least 15 computer teachers in Kapurthala and 20 in Pathankot were assigned duties at clinics to ‘provide technical assistance’ in operating LED screens and computers but most of them said that there wasn’t even an internet connection for them to begin the work.