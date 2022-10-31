scorecardresearch
From Punjab to the UK: Chaupal set to explore filmmaking opportunities abroad with its first film Hawa

Chaupal, the world's first multiregional OTT, has delivered amazing content for the Punjabi audience in India and abroad.

Written by Ajay Kumar, the story depicts the struggles of non-natives in owning a house in a foreign land using overtones of humour and playfulness.

After providing local content shot in indigenous locations, Chaupal, the world's first multiregional OTT, has taken a step further to increase its scope of production by exploring filmmaking opportunities in the United Kingdom (UK). It has recently started filming its first movie titled Hawa with actors Gurjazz, Hashneen Chauhan, and Honey Mattu in the UK. A Paramjit Singh directorial, the upcoming film is a satirical comedy centered around three main characters. Written by Ajay Kumar, the story depicts the struggles of non-natives in owning a house in a foreign land using overtones of humour and playfulness.

Film actor Gurjazz was last seen in Jalwayu Enclave (2022) while Hashneen has acted in films like Batch 2013 (2022), Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha (2022), and Tunka Tunka (2021), among others. Both actors are excited about their first foreign-shot project, which will release in the first quarter of 2023.

Chaupal has delivered amazing content for the Punjabi audience in India and abroad in a short period of time. With this move to expand its production, it has ensured that the quality and standards of regional filmmaking will receive an extra boost in the times to come.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 04:23:00 pm
