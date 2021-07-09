Punjab: Two women steal jewellery, cash

The family hired them and eventually, the family members went upstairs, leaving behind the two with the aged woman on the ground floor.

Two unidentified women, under the garb of house helps, stole gold jewellery worth Rs 2.50 lakh, along with Rs 60,000, from a house in Sector 10 Wednesday.

Police officials said that around 9 am, an aged woman, her family members and a domestic help were present in the house, when the two accused arrived, pretending to be in search of work.

The family hired them and eventually, the family members went upstairs, leaving behind the two with the aged woman on the ground floor.

While one of the women began massaging the senior citizen’s legs, another started cleaning the house. Amid this, one found the keys of the cabinets and committed the theft. They quietly sneaked out of the house and escaped.

Sources said, “The domestic help who had been staying at the house had tried to enter the ground floor once, but as he noticed that the aged woman was being massaged, he did not come. The theft came to light when family members realised that the women had left without telling anyone and the almirahs were opened, with valuables and cash missing.”

The police control room was informed and a police party from PS 3, a forensic expert team visited the house.

A police officer said, “There were no CCTV cameras installed in and outside the house. Two suspected women were spotted in a CCTV camera in the Sector 10 market but the footage was not clear. A few people present in the market claimed to have seen the two women simply walking away carrying two bags in their hands.” Jayant Gupta, grandson of the aged woman, lodged an FIR against the unidentified women at PS 3.