Punjab: Two phone conversations form basis of FIR involving Ferozepur IG

Two separate recorded phone conversations between a retired SP of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Shiv Kumar Sharma, and Ludhiana-based businessman Ashok Goyal, formed the basis of registration of the CBI’s FIR against Goyal. Sharma, in his complaint to CBI, had alleged that Goyal demanded Rs 22 lakh from him on behalf of Ferozepur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gurinder Singh Dhillon to get Sharma a clean chit in a criminal case.

Sharma was facing charges of fabricating and destruction of evidence and attempt to sodomise a man. A case was registered against him on July 9 at Sadar Police Station in Ferozepur. IGP Dhillon is heading the SIT, which is investigating the case against Sharma.

Now, CBI is also probing Dhillon’s role in the entire case. He is yet to be questioned by the agency.

The first conversation between Goyal and Sharma was recorded by the latter on his mobile phone on August 9. Sharma, while handing over this conversation to CBI, alleged that it was recorded by him at the time when he paid Rs 5 lakh as first instalment to Goyal at a Sector 35 hotel in Chandigarh. He lodged a complaint with CBI on August 13 and annexed this conversation’s recording with his complaint. The second conversation was recorded by Sharma, the same day, under close monitoring of CBI officers.

That conversation, dated August 13, recorded Goyal allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from Sharma on behalf of IGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon. A CBI officer inserted a 16GB new memory card in Sharma’s iPhone-8 and showed him how to record the conversation.

The FIR, under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was registered, on August 14, against Goyal after verification of the second recorded conversation, which according to CBI officers, established the demand and acceptance of money allegedly on behalf of IGP Dhillon.

To catch him red-handed, CBI accompanied Sharma to Ludhiana and caught Goyal taking Rs 10 lakh as second instalment of the bribe demanded by him.

The transcript of the second recorded conversation was submitted by CBI in the court of Special CBI Judge Gagan Geet Kaur, along with a copy of the FIR, on Friday.

A senior CBI officer said, “The recorded conversation shows how the complainant Shiv Kumar Sharma, who was summoned by the SIT members for questioning him in Ferozepur on August 10, a day after paying Rs 5 lakh to accused Ashok Goyal in Chandigarh, was allowed to go scot-free. Sharma, against whom an FIR was registered, was served refreshments and allowed to leave after one-and-a-half hours of questioning.”

