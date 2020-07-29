Punjab: Two officers, including first PCS who tested positive, rejoin duties after recuperating

Urging people to not panic in view of the rising number of cases, Dayalan asked them to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, follow physical distancing, hand hygiene, and wear masks. (Representational) Urging people to not panic in view of the rising number of cases, Dayalan asked them to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, follow physical distancing, hand hygiene, and wear masks. (Representational)

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mohali, Jagdeep Sehgal, the first PCS officer to test positive for the novel coronavirus from Mohali, and Assistant Commissioner Undertraining(EAC-UT), Deepankar Garg, rejoined their offices on Monday after successfully recuperating.

“Both officers were found Covid-19 positive two weeks ago, have fully recovered now and have resumed their routine duties as usual since they have completed their isolation period and have tested negative now,” said Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, Girish Dayalan.

He said both the officers emerged victorious in the battle against the novel coronavirus by meticulously following health and safety protocols.

Urging people to not panic in view of the rising number of cases, Dayalan asked them to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, follow physical distancing, hand hygiene, and wear masks.

Stayed in strict isolation to prevent further spread to parents and staff, says SDM

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jagdeep Sehgal, who tested positive on July 8, shared his experience. “We are in a public dealing job and hence are always at a higher risk but as per the instructions of the Health Department I got myself isolated well in time to prevent the further spread of virus to my staff and aged parents. I followed the health protocols without any fail during the quarantine period and successfully recovered from the virus,” he said.

He underlined the need for self-discipline to check the spread of the virus and added that he used to take a healthy diet to boost immunity and maintained positivity in thoughts.

Observed strict home quarantine and followed the doctors’ advice, says Deepankar

Assistant Commissioner Undertraining (EAC-UT) Deepankar Garg said that on being tested positive, he observed strict home quarantine and followed the advice of doctors.

He said that during quarantine period he used to read books and spoke to all those friends, with whom he had lost contact in course of preparation for the Civil Services Exams.

He said that early detection and timely quarantine, coupled with observance of safety protocols can lead to controlling the spread of virus.

Calling upon people to strictly go by the directions issued by the state government, Deepankar said that he is happy to rejoin work and render service during these trying times.

24, including 4 healthcare workers, test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: As many as 24 more residents of Chandigarh tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total tally of patients in the city to 934.

The new cases include a 24-year-old man working in PGI, contact of an already positive case of PGI, a 52-year-old woman working in PGI, a 53-year-old woman from Dhanas, working in GMSH-16 and a 26-year-old man working in GMCH-32, contact of an already positive case of GMCH-32, indicating the rise of cases among frontline health workers. Other than this, four cases were reported from Sector 15 and six cases, excluding the man working in PGI, are contacts of already positive cases.

Meanwhile, 24 patients were also discharged, Tuesday. ENS

24 new Covid-19 cases in Mohali

Mohali: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali on Tuesday. Five people were also discharged on Tuesday, after recovering from the disease.

The new cases were reported from Mubarikpur, Amlala, Kharar, Paras Panorma Kharar, Skynet Enclave Zirakpur, Mohali, Kheri Jattan, Motiya City Zirakpur, Dakoli, Mullanpur, Sector 82 Mohali, Sector 127 Kharar, Padiala, Phase 3B2 Mohali, phase 4 Baltana, Malakpur.

A 70-year-old from Phase 7, a family from Derabassi, and a family of three from Phase 2 also tested positive.

The district now has a total of 771 cases, with 287 active cases. ENS

Panchkula reports one death, 15 new cases

Panchkula: A 58-year-old male resident of the city, who was reportedly suffering from multiple chronic diseases and was paralysed, passed away due to Covid-19, late Monday.

The patient had been admitted to a private hospital of the city on July 25 and his reports had tested positive from General Hospital Ambala. He was on ventilator and was suffering from Bilateral pneumonia.

Meanwhile, 15 new Covid-19 cases including four from ITBP paramilitary forces were reported from the district on Tuesday. Three of a family from Maheshpur area of Panchkula also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. These include a 70-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, and a 78-year-old man. Cases were also reported from Surajpur, Kalka, Bir Ghaggar and Sector 23.

A 25-year-old man from Mohali also tested for the disease in Panchkula on Tuesday. He is being included under the ‘outsiders’ tab.

The district has a total 452 cases, with an added 108 outsiders. ENS

