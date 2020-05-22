Punjab: Two-month-old’s samples test positive a day after his death

In Batala, four pregnant women tested positive for the coronavirus. (Representational) In Batala, four pregnant women tested positive for the coronavirus. (Representational)

Samples of a two and half month old boy who had died in Amritsar the previous day, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking Punjab’s death toll to 39. Meanwhile, 23 new cases took the case tally to 2,028.

The child’s family lived near Ratan Singh Chowk.

He was admitted with symptoms of pneumonia to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and passed away later. The district administration is tracing his direct contacts.

In Batala, four pregnant women tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of these four women have delivered. It is mandatory to test pregnant women for the Covid19. All four are asymptomatic.

An official from RPF Ludhiana post tested positive on Thursday. He is a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Till now, 45 personnel from 6th Battalion (Delhi), three from 15th Battalion (Udhampur) and three local RPF men have tested positive in Ludhiana. A total of 51 RPF personnel have tested positive so far.

Coronavirus Explained Why the govt changed its mind in just three days and allowed flights

How lockdown has impacted Indian farmers, their yields

Impact of RBI's decisions to slash repo rate, extend loan moratorium Click here for more

As per the government bulletin, the state has 170 active cases, 1,819 have recovered and reports of 3,719 awaited. Out of 59,618 samples taken in the state so far, 53,871 have tested negative.

With ENS Ludhiana and Amritsar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd