Punjab: Two MLAs say they won’t accept perks with adviser posts

A day after the appointment of six Congress MLAs as advisers to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in ranks of ministers, two among them have said that they would not accept any perks with the posts.

Advertising

Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki, were both appointed as political advisers to CM, and have made that announcement of turning down perks coming with the posts.

Read | AAP, SAD slam Amarinder for squandering public money

Warring said, “I do not want a bungalow, or a vehicle. I do not want any other perks that could burden the exchequer. I am able to sustain my life with my salary. I will not even claim TA and DA.”

Kiki told The Indian Express, “We just want to work. Let us see how much we are able to contribute. We do not want a bungalow or anything else. We have said no to perks already.”

Advertising

Also Read | Appointment of 6 MLAs as advisers to CM challenged in High Court

The government has so far not worked out the terms and conditions of the posts. The appointment letters of all six MLAs as advisers say that the terms and conditions would be determined later.

The government had on Monday appointed besides Warring and Kiki, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Inderbir Singh Bolaria as political advisers and Kuljit Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC as planning advisers. Except Tarsem Singh DC, who was appointed in the rank of Minister of State, all others were appointed advisers in the rank and status of Cabinet ministers.

The Punjab government had in 2018 passed Office of Profit Bill to allow MLAs to hold the offices of chairpersons of certain boards and corporations so that the MLAs could be given these positions.