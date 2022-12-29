Punjab: two held with 10 kg heroin, arms & ammunition

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Harshdeep Singh of Thaman village and Sarwan Singh of Shahur Kalan village, both in Gurdaspur.

The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a trans-border smuggling network and arrested two men after recovering 10 kg heroin along with arms and ammunition from their possession.

The development comes just three days after the police had cracked down on an elaborate trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins after recovering 10 kg heroin and one sophisticated drone from them. DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Harshdeep Singh of Thaman village and Sarwan Singh of Shahur Kalan village, both in Gurdaspur.