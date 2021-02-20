Punjab: Two FCI officers accused of bribery in CBI custody for a day for probe

CBI officials said the role of two other FCI officials is also under the scanner.

Two officers of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Ludhiana were Friday remanded in CBI custody for a day for interrogation in connection with a corruption case.

The FCI officers had been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Ludhiana Thursday. They were produced in the court.

CBI officials said the role of two other FCI officials is also under the scanner. The accused were identified as FCI manager Prem Kumar, and Raj Karan. Accused Prem is in the field of quality control.

The CBI informed the court that a resident of Ludhiana had filed a complaint alleging that Prem had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for stacking of the complainant’s rice consignment.

A trap was laid and manager Prem was held. The court was informed that it was discovered that the bribe amount was to be shared with accused Raj.