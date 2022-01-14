Punjab: Two arrested with country liquor

60 boxes of country liquor was recovered from.

District Crime Cell arrested Akash Mann of Panchkula and recovered 60 boxes of country liquor. Police also arrested lady resident of Sector 56 and recovered 72 nips of country made liquor from her.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© The Indian Express (P) Ltd