Punjab: Two arrested with 1.35 quintal cannabis worth Rs 3.10 crore

Zirakpur Police recovered 1.35 quintal cannabis worth Rs 3.10 crore Thursday. The police arrested two persons and also recovered a tempo vehicle from the accused. The police said that four more accused have been identified and will soon be arrested.

Those arrested were identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Hardoi district in UP and Jawahar Lal, a resident of Samastripur district in Bihar. Both the accused had been staying at the villages of Mohali district for the past some time and were allegedly involved in smuggling cannabis in the district.

Zirakpur Deputy SP Amroz Singh said that the arrests were made during a routine checking by Zirakpur Police. He added that both the accused are in their mid-20s and were arrested while transporting the contraband in a tempo.

He further said that the international market value of the recovered cannabis is around Rs 3.10 crore and the accused had revealed during interrogation that they had been engaged in the illegal trade of cannabis for the past year. “They used to smuggle cannabis to other districts and used Mohali and Zirakpur as transit routes. We have identified four more persons who were the kingpins of this racket,” he revealed.

He said, “It is a part of a big drug racket which is being operated in Punjab. We will arrest the kingpins of this racket soon.”