Punjab: Two arrested for stabbing man, his nephew, associate

TWO MEN were arrested for stabbing a 50-year-old man with a steel ice-breaker following a money dispute near Sector 17 light point, here on Sunday. One of the accused is the nephew of the victim, Paramjit Singh, who belongs to village Kansal. The accused were identified as Deep Singh, the nephew of the victim, and his friend, Manjot Singh. Both of the accused are residents of village Kansal. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that Paramjit Singh and Deep Singh’s father are real brothers. The brothers had a joint property, which was sold at a high price. There is a dispute related to Rs 7 lakh between the two brothers.

Injured Paramjit Singh reported to the police that on Saturday afternoon, he had gone to Sector 22 market. He said that all of sudden Deep Singh along with Manjot Singh met him in the market. Deep Singh started arguments over the Rs 7 lakh, and soon a verbal altercation broke out between the two parties. Paramjit reported that he left in his car which was chased by the two men, who intercepted him at Press light point Sector 17 and attacked him with a steel ice-breaker tool.

“A passerby informed the police about the incident. Paramjit was rushed to GMSH-16. The two accused were arrested and released on bail.

Paramjit maintained that he had cleared the issue of Rs 7 lakh with his brother, who still has a grudge against him,” Station House Officer (SHO) at the Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said. The weapon which was used in the crime was recovered. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.