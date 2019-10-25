Punjab tweaks law to regulate fee at private health science universities

To regulate the fee in private health sciences universities, the Punjab government Thursday approved to amend the Punjab Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Fee and Making of Reservation) Act 2006 by promulgating an Ordinance.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. It comes pursuance of the recommendations of a Cabinet Sub-Committee – comprising the then Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Higher and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi – constituted in June this year.

The amendment would bring private health sciences universities under the Punjab government’s purview. With this amendment, the fee fixed by the state government would be applicable to private universities also.

“Pertinently, the Act of 2006 basically stipulates that the government can prescribe a fee structure for private medical institutions running health science course and distribute their seats between the management and government quota. As per the Act, the fee for medical colleges and other health institution is fixed by the state government from time to time. The fee for MBBS course in private institutions is Rs 2.20 lakh per annum for open quota/government quota (50 per cent) seats and Rs 6.60 lakh per annum for management quota seats,” a spokesperson said.

“It may be recalled that from 2012 onwards, many private medical colleges were constituted in private health sciences universities and they challenged the fee fixed under the 2006 Act in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on the ground that it was applicable to private health sciences institutions and not to the private universities. The High Court, vide its order dated May 1, 2019, had accepted their plea and held that private health sciences universities are not covered under the 2006 Act,” added the spokesperson.

State Police Complaints Authority

The Cabinet also approved the Punjab Police (Appointment of Chairperson and Members of Complaints Authorities), Rules, 2019, paving the way for appointments to be made to the State Police Complaints Authority and Divisional Police Complaints Authorities under ‘The Punjab Police Act, 2007’.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Section 54 of the Rules provides that an officer of the rank either of chief secretary or secretary to Government of India or director general of police can be appointed as the chairperson of the State Police Complaints Authority. The other two members could be in the rank of principal secretary/ADGP or persons from academic/social work/law and public affairs field. One of the three persons has to be a woman.

Under the rules, the Divisional Police Complaints Authorities are to be headed by chairperson and two other members. Officers of the rank of the secretary or DIG can be appointed as chairperson, whereas the other members have to be drawn from officers of the rank of SSP or persons from academic/social work/law and public affairs field.

The State Police Complaints Authority provides for constitution of a selection committee headed by chief secretary as its chairperson, with additional chief secretary (Home) and nominee of the Advocate General, Punjab, as members, while the secretary or special secretary (Home) shall be its member secretary.

The selection committee will invite applications, and after their scrutiny, prepare a list of candidates to be recommended for the offices of chairperson and embers. The list will be submitted to government, which shall make the appointments.

Approval for IDIPT project variation

In another decision, the Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for variation in the sub-projects implemented under the Infrastructure Development Investment Programme for Tourism (IDIPT). The decision has been taken in line with the revised proposal for implementation of the sub-projects under Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) assisted Infrastructure Development Investment Programme for Tourism (IDIPT) project.

Guidelines for incentives to closed industrial units

In a move aimed at settling the state’s liability of sanctioned capital investment incentive under various industrial policies, the Cabinet approved new guidelines for the disbursement of sanctioned capital subsidy/investment incentives to the closed industrial units in the state under industrial policies of 1978, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1996 and 2003. This will help clear the liability of the state by way of disbursement of capital subsidy to the eligible and entitled industrial units, as defined in the Guidelines. It would also encourage industrialists to set up new industrial units in the state, to enhance the employment potential and further boost the state’s economy.