Punjab Trust motion: House record corrected, now 91 votes instead of 93 in favour

The controversy regarding total number of votes obtained by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the confidence motion it had tabled in Vidhan Sabha ended Monday with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan amending the record stating the ruling party had got 91 votes.

Earlier, the Speaker had announced that the AAP had got 93 votes, including that of the two SAD legislators, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Nachhatar Pal. Later, the two legislators had protested stating that they had not voted for AAP. They had also written letters to the Speaker protesting against counting of their vote in favour of AAP.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on September 27 tabled the confidence motion against BJP’s “Operation Lotus”. On October 3, the voting was done by voice vote. As Congress MLAs had staged a boycott and BJP MLAs had boycotted the proceedings, two SAD MLAs were present in the House.

The Speaker had said that 93 MLAs had voted in favour of AAP. AAP has 92 MLAs in a house of 117. However, the Speaker is not allowed to vote as per the rules.

An official of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday said the Speaker ordered the correction in the record on the basis of the representation by Ayali and Pal. He said correction in the record of Vidhan Sabha has been made.

The holding of session was also shrouded in a controversy when the Governor Banwarilal Purohit had not allowed the government to hold a special session proposed by it to table confidence motion. Later, the government had amended it to be a regular session. On the first day itself however, the CM had tabled the motion. Five days later, the voting was done which was also marred by a controversy.