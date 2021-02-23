Punjab: Tricity’s delivery persons to hold protest, demand insurance, hike in fuel allowance

The delivery persons have been on strike for the past four days. (Express Photo)

The employees of a online food delivery app have decided to hold a protest near Gurdwara Amb Sahib over their long-pending demands including hike in daily allowance that include expenditure on fuel and to be covered under accidental insurance.

The delivery persons have been on strike for the past four days.

Jaspreet Singh, who is one of the leaders in the protest, told The Indian Express that they have been on strike since February 18 and will be holding a protest at Amb Sahib Gurdwara.

“We have some demands which our company is not addressing. In view of this, we will hold a protest on Tuesday, in which the delivery persons from Chandigarh and Panchkula will raise their demands,” Jaspreet Singh added.

He further said that the delivery persons get Rs 5 per kilo meter for expenditure on fuel, however, meeting the expenses with the same allowance in the face of rising fuel prices have made their operations financially unviable and difficult.

Most of the protesting food delivery persons work for online food delivery app Zomato.

Jaspreet Singh further said that they have to work 16 hours on the road, but they are not provided any accident or health insurance, which is also one of their demand.

Tarlok Singh, another protesting delivery person, said that they did not have a union to represent the food delivery persons, but soon they will get it registered in the Tricity to fight against the exploitation.

The decision to hold the protest on Tuesday was taken after a meeting held late Monday evening.