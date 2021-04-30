Punjab: Tricity feels the heat as mercury breaches 41 degrees

On April 14, the maximum temperature had shot up to 39.2 degrees, breaking the record for the hottest April day since 2018. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The tricity warmed up to summers on Thursday with the mercury soaring to 41.4 degree Celsius on Thursday, making it the hottest April day since 2017. The minimum temperature stood at a pleasant 23.6 degrees.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees. But the mercury is likely to come down with meteorologists predicting cloudy weather from Friday. The weather department predicts that the temperature will fall further on Sunday. On April 14, the maximum temperature had shot up to 39.2 degrees, breaking the record for the hottest April day since 2018. Experts say a western disturbance in the region Friday onwards could bring cloudy weather but no rain. In fact, the could shoot up to 42 degrees by month end.