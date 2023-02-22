Punjab transport minister urges Punjabis expats to open ‘Booking & Dispatch’ services for doing their business abroad

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Wednesday urged NRI Punjabis to open ‘booking and dispatch’ services in Punjab for doing their transport business abroad.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating back office near Kultham (Banga) of Canada-based Harman transport company, he said that by providing such services from the soil of Punjab, large number of youngsters of the state will get employment.

Bhullar said that Punjab government was making tireless efforts to make state a “Rangla Punjab”, thus NRI Punjabis should also contribute equally in these efforts.

Appreciating the endeavour of Canada based company, which has very large bus fleet in Canada, for creating employment opportunities for around 100 local youths by opening this office, the minister asked the Punjabis diaspora associated with the transport and trucking business to open their such office in Punjab for generating employment for the youths of the state. He said that local youngsters will benefit from the ‘booking and dispatch’ operations of NRIs.

“Government will provide all kinds of support to the NRI Punjabis operating their foreign businesses from the soil of Punjab”, asserted the minister, adding that “we will not let them face any difficulty.” He exhorted that the US and UK based transporters present in this event to start their such services from Punjab.