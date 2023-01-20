Transport minister conducts surprise check at bus stand

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Thursday conducted a surprise check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminus in Ludhiana and ordered the officials to challan and impound all buses plying without paying tax.

The minister also checked some tourist buses and found most of them were without valid documents including tax invoice, permit, tour programmes, passengers’ list and others.

He directed the officials to challan and impound all defaulting buses. He said that the government was set to add new buses in its fleet, including Volvo, to ensure that people do not face any difficulty.

He also interacted with passengers and sought their feedback to improve the services. Later, Bhullar also checked records in offices of roadways and PRTC workshops.