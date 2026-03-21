Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns amid ‘harassment’ row over official’s death by suicide

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned on Saturday morning, hours after a Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) official allegedly died by suicide, accusing him of harassment.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought and accepted Bhullar’s resignation from the Cabinet, and directed Chief Secretary K A P Sinha to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. “The chief minister has zero tolerance for negligence. While the inquiry is underway, action has already been taken,” a spokesperson for Mann said.
The development comes after Gagandeep Randhawa, a PWC district manager posted in Amritsar, allegedly died by suicide. In a video that surfaced after the incident, he purportedly claimed he had taken the step out of fear of Bhullar and indicated he would not survive.
The video went viral, prompting Opposition parties to demand immediate action. The Congress called for criminal proceedings against Bhullar, alleging mental and physical harassment, and sought his arrest. The Opposition also claimed that Randhawa had been assaulted at the minister’s residence and was unable to bear the humiliation, allegations that have yet to be confirmed.
“The allegations being made against me are completely baseless and false, but our party always supports the truth and always stands with the truth. Therefore, I want the allegations made against me to be investigated properly so that the right decision can be made,” Bhullar, the MLA from Patti constituency, said in a post on Facebook.
“Therefore, until this investigation is completed, I will request the party and our honourable Chief Minister to accept my resignation from the post of minister so that my post as minister does not become a hindrance in this matter and a proper investigation is carried out in this matter,” he added.
Mann, who was attending Eid-related events in Malerkotla earlier in the day, returned to Chandigarh and acted on the matter before addressing the media on the state’s law and order situation.
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‘Harassment of any kind…completely unacceptable’
CM Mann, who was attending Eid-related events in Malerkotla earlier in the day, returned to Chandigarh and acted on the matter before addressing the media on the state’s law and order situation.
“It is deeply saddening that a district manager has died by suicide. Any loss of life in such circumstances is tragic. We share the grief of the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul’s peace. We are currently investigating the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. To ensure a fair and unbiased probe, we have taken the resignation of the concerned minister so that no one can influence the investigation,” he said.
Reiterating that the government will not tolerate any negligence or excess that could drive an individual to take such an extreme step, Mann added, “Harassment of any kind, especially to the extent that it pushes someone toward suicide, is completely unacceptable. I have taken the most stringent action. The chief secretary has been directed to conduct an impartial inquiry, and the minister’s portfolio will be assigned to another member.”
He said it would be premature to draw conclusions about the exact reasons behind the incident at this stage, and added that the inquiry will establish the facts.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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