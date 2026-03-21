Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns amid ‘harassment’ row over official’s death by suicide

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned on Saturday morning, hours after a Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) official allegedly died by suicide, accusing him of harassment.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought and accepted Bhullar’s resignation from the Cabinet, and directed Chief Secretary K A P Sinha to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. “The chief minister has zero tolerance for negligence. While the inquiry is underway, action has already been taken,” a spokesperson for Mann said.

The development comes after Gagandeep Randhawa, a PWC district manager posted in Amritsar, allegedly died by suicide. In a video that surfaced after the incident, he purportedly claimed he had taken the step out of fear of Bhullar and indicated he would not survive.

The video went viral, prompting Opposition parties to demand immediate action. The Congress called for criminal proceedings against Bhullar, alleging mental and physical harassment, and sought his arrest. The Opposition also claimed that Randhawa had been assaulted at the minister’s residence and was unable to bear the humiliation, allegations that have yet to be confirmed.

“The allegations being made against me are completely baseless and false, but our party always supports the truth and always stands with the truth. Therefore, I want the allegations made against me to be investigated properly so that the right decision can be made,” Bhullar, the MLA from Patti constituency, said in a post on Facebook.

“Therefore, until this investigation is completed, I will request the party and our honourable Chief Minister to accept my resignation from the post of minister so that my post as minister does not become a hindrance in this matter and a proper investigation is carried out in this matter,” he added.

Mann, who was attending Eid-related events in Malerkotla earlier in the day, returned to Chandigarh and acted on the matter before addressing the media on the state’s law and order situation.

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‘Harassment of any kind…completely unacceptable’

CM Mann, who was attending Eid-related events in Malerkotla earlier in the day, returned to Chandigarh and acted on the matter before addressing the media on the state’s law and order situation.

“It is deeply saddening that a district manager has died by suicide. Any loss of life in such circumstances is tragic. We share the grief of the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul’s peace. We are currently investigating the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. To ensure a fair and unbiased probe, we have taken the resignation of the concerned minister so that no one can influence the investigation,” he said.

Reiterating that the government will not tolerate any negligence or excess that could drive an individual to take such an extreme step, Mann added, “Harassment of any kind, especially to the extent that it pushes someone toward suicide, is completely unacceptable. I have taken the most stringent action. The chief secretary has been directed to conduct an impartial inquiry, and the minister’s portfolio will be assigned to another member.”

He said it would be premature to draw conclusions about the exact reasons behind the incident at this stage, and added that the inquiry will establish the facts.