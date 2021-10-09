Punjab transport dept impounds 7 more buses — 1 of Badal family firm, 4 of aides

CONTINUING WITH the crackdown on tax defaulters, the Punjab transport department on Friday impounded seven more buses, including one belonging to a Badal family-owned company and four buses of their close aides.

Ferozepur Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Pardeep Singh Dhillon said the flying squad of Regional Transport Authority (RTO), Ferozepur, found five buses operating without tax during the checking of documents. These included two buses of New Deep (run by Badals’ aide and Akali leader Hardeep Singh Dhillon), one each of Nagpal Bus Service, Raj, and Jujhar bus service (run by Badal aide Gurdip Singh).

In Faridkot district, one bus each of Rajdhani (run by company owned by Badal family) and New Deep were impounded, said a government functionary.

In a written statement, reiterating “commitment to ensure transparent and efficacious system in the transport department”, Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that “whoever is in default or not paying taxes will not be spared and strict action will be taken against all the defaulters”.

On Wednesday, three buses run by Badal family owned companies, four buses run by company owned by Dimpy Dhillon and three buses run by company owned by company owned by Gurdip Singh were among those impounded. A bus each of Libra and Nagpal transport and two buses belonging to Baba Budha Transport, were also impounded in Ludhiana and Amritsar, respectively, on Wednesday.