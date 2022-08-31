scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Punjab transfers 21 IPS, 33 PPS officers; 5 ADGP-rank officers get new postings

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma has been given additional charge of IG (Human Rights). Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Harjeet Singh has been given additional charge of AIG Armament in place of Arun Saini.

Punjab government, Punjab transfers 21 IPS 33 PPS officers, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSenior IPS officer Arpit Shukla will be ADGP (law and order) replacing Ishwar Singh who goes as ADGP (HRD), according to an official order. Ishwar Singh will also get additional charge of ADGP (Welfare). IPS officer Shashi Prabha Dwivedi goes as ADGP (railways) in place of MF Farooqui who has been transferred as ADGP (State Armed Police), Jalandhar with additional charge of ADGP (Public Grievances).

The Punjab government on Wednesday shifted 21 IPS and 33 PPS officers with immediate effect. New postings have been given to five additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officers.

Senior IPS officer Arpit Shukla will be ADGP (law and order) replacing Ishwar Singh who goes as ADGP (HRD), according to an official order. Ishwar Singh will also get additional charge of ADGP (Welfare). IPS officer Shashi Prabha Dwivedi goes as ADGP (railways) in place of MF Farooqui who has been transferred as ADGP (State Armed Police), Jalandhar with additional charge of ADGP (Public Grievances).

Praveen Kumar Sinha, who was available for posting, has been posted as ADGP (Cyber Crime) and in addition ADGP (NRI).

Naunihal Singh, who is IG (Personnel) and had additional charge of IG (PAP-II) and Disaster Management, has been posted as IG (Personnel) with additional charge of IG (Crime).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Shive Kumar Verma, who was IG Bathinda Range has been posted as IG (Law and Order) and in addition IG (Security).

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma has been given additional charge of IG (Human Rights). Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Harjeet Singh has been given additional charge of AIG Armament in place of Arun Saini.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Damya Harish Kumar Omprakash, who was SSP Vigilance Bureau at Bathinda has been posted as Khanna SSP, replacing Ravi Kumar. Kumar has been transferred as AIG Counter Intelligence, Punjab. Another IPS officer Simrat Kaur who was DCP (headquarters) Amritsar has been posted AIG Counter Intelligence, Patiala, relieving Punjab Police Service officer Harmeet Singh Hundal of the additional charge.

Advertisement

IPS officer Harmanbir Singh, who was AIG PAP-II Jalandhar and in addition Commandant-cum-Deputy Director (Indoor) Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy Phillaur, has been posted as Commandant 7th battalion PAP, Jalandhar, against vacant post.

IPS Vatsala Gupta who was DCP (headquarters) Jalandhar has been relieved of additional charge of DCP-II, Jalandhar, and the charge has been given to another IPS officer Aditya.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

IPS officer Ashwani Kapoor who was AIG CI Pathankot has been transferred as AIG (State Special Operations Cell), Mohali. Abhimanyu Rana, who is ADCP City-3, Amritsar, has been given addition charge of SP (AGTF) Amritsar.

More from Chandigarh

Another IPS officer Nanak Singh who is posted as AIG Personnel-I, Punjab has been given additional charge of AIG (Community policing) Patiala Range. Varun Sharma who was AIG CI -II Punjab, Mohali, has been given additional charge of AIG (SSOC), Mohali, relieving PPS officer Tejinder Singh Virk. Another IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was AIG (Intelligence) has been transferred as AIG (Law and Order).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:04:38 pm
Next Story

2 killed after being hit by ‘speeding car’ in Rajkot, driver flees

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement