Punjab transfers 21 IPS, 33 PPS officers; 5 ADGP-rank officers get new postings

The Punjab government on Wednesday shifted 21 IPS and 33 PPS officers with immediate effect. New postings have been given to five additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officers.

Senior IPS officer Arpit Shukla will be ADGP (law and order) replacing Ishwar Singh who goes as ADGP (HRD), according to an official order. Ishwar Singh will also get additional charge of ADGP (Welfare). IPS officer Shashi Prabha Dwivedi goes as ADGP (railways) in place of MF Farooqui who has been transferred as ADGP (State Armed Police), Jalandhar with additional charge of ADGP (Public Grievances).

Praveen Kumar Sinha, who was available for posting, has been posted as ADGP (Cyber Crime) and in addition ADGP (NRI).

Naunihal Singh, who is IG (Personnel) and had additional charge of IG (PAP-II) and Disaster Management, has been posted as IG (Personnel) with additional charge of IG (Crime).

Shive Kumar Verma, who was IG Bathinda Range has been posted as IG (Law and Order) and in addition IG (Security).

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma has been given additional charge of IG (Human Rights). Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Harjeet Singh has been given additional charge of AIG Armament in place of Arun Saini.

Damya Harish Kumar Omprakash, who was SSP Vigilance Bureau at Bathinda has been posted as Khanna SSP, replacing Ravi Kumar. Kumar has been transferred as AIG Counter Intelligence, Punjab. Another IPS officer Simrat Kaur who was DCP (headquarters) Amritsar has been posted AIG Counter Intelligence, Patiala, relieving Punjab Police Service officer Harmeet Singh Hundal of the additional charge.

IPS officer Harmanbir Singh, who was AIG PAP-II Jalandhar and in addition Commandant-cum-Deputy Director (Indoor) Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy Phillaur, has been posted as Commandant 7th battalion PAP, Jalandhar, against vacant post.

IPS Vatsala Gupta who was DCP (headquarters) Jalandhar has been relieved of additional charge of DCP-II, Jalandhar, and the charge has been given to another IPS officer Aditya.

IPS officer Ashwani Kapoor who was AIG CI Pathankot has been transferred as AIG (State Special Operations Cell), Mohali. Abhimanyu Rana, who is ADCP City-3, Amritsar, has been given addition charge of SP (AGTF) Amritsar.

Another IPS officer Nanak Singh who is posted as AIG Personnel-I, Punjab has been given additional charge of AIG (Community policing) Patiala Range. Varun Sharma who was AIG CI -II Punjab, Mohali, has been given additional charge of AIG (SSOC), Mohali, relieving PPS officer Tejinder Singh Virk. Another IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was AIG (Intelligence) has been transferred as AIG (Law and Order).