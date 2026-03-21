Punjab tops AIF scheme with record 32,823 projects sanctioned, Rs 7,050 crore disbursal

Punjab has emerged as the top-performing state under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme, with the highest number of sanctioned projects and maintaining its leading position consistently since 2024-25.

As of 28 February 2026, Punjab has recorded 32,823 sanctioned projects, surpassing Madhya Pradesh (27,514), Maharashtra (16,015), Uttar Pradesh (14,678), and Haryana (10,064). These figures reflect the total project approvals since the scheme’s inception, according to officials involved in its implementation in Punjab.

Notably, Punjab is the only non-NDA state among the top five performers — a fact that gains significance as non-NDA states repeatedly accuse the Centre of “bias”.

Launched by the Union government in July 2020, the AIF scheme aims to strengthen post-harvest management infrastructure and build efficient supply chains across the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The scheme offers credit guarantees and interest subvention. Farmers, agripreneurs, primary agriculture cooperative societies, farmers producer organisations, start-ups, state-sponsored public-private partnerships, and state agencies can apply for funds under the scheme.

Excels in execution efficiency

Besides sanctioning the highest number of projects, Punjab also leads in the execution efficiency, with around 96 per cent of the sanctioned applications in the state disbursed, marking the highest disbursal rate in the country. Additionally, Punjab has recorded the highest number of applications uploaded on the AIF portal, reflecting strong participation from stakeholders, according to the KPMG team managing the State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) under the AIF, Punjab.

Acknowledging the contribution of the KPMG team in managing the SPMU under the AIF scheme, Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat said their efforts helped Punjab secure top rankings and accolades.

Exceeds financial targets

The state has also exceeded its financial targets under the scheme multiple times. Punjab achieved its original target of Rs 4,713 crore in January 2025 and then surpassed an additional allocation of Rs 2,337 crore in November 2025, taking the total approved amount to Rs 7,050 crore. The state is currently working towards achieving an enhanced target of Rs 2,000 crore, which would raise the total allocation to Rs 9,050 crore, according to the Punjab Horticulture Department, the nodal agency for AIF implementation in Punjab.

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Over Rs 11,000 crore investments

In terms of investment, Punjab has attracted over Rs 11,000 crore through AIF-supported projects. Loans amounting to Rs 7,597 crore have been sanctioned so far, of which Rs 7,132 crore has already been disbursed, indicating strong financial absorption capacity, according to the KPMG team

District-wise performance further highlights Punjab’s dominance. Ludhiana leads with Rs 928.48 crore in sanctioned loans, Sangrur Rs 781.46 crore, Patiala Rs 777.09 crore, Bathinda Rs 529.65 crore and Ferozepur Rs 529.54 crore.

The infrastructure created under the scheme includes cold storage units, primary processing centres, warehouses, custom hiring centres, sorting and grading units, and solar installations on agricultural infrastructure.

Out of the 734 districts participating in the scheme, eight districts from Punjab feature among the top 10 in terms of the highest sanctioned applications. Ludhiana ranked first nationally with 3,650 projects, followed by Sangrur (3,155), Bathinda (3,049), Patiala (2,970), Fazilka (2,844), Sri Muktsar Sahib (2,246), Moga (1,758) and Ferozepur (1,680).

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The state’s performance has also been recognised at the national level. Punjab has received the award for best performing state under the AIF scheme twice, in September 2024 and January 2026. It was also honoured with the Best State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) award by the Ministry of Agriculture in January 2026.

Officials said more than 65 per cent of the sanctioned projects fall within the Rs 25 lakh range, indicating the scheme’s deep penetration among micro and small entrepreneurs. The scheme has enabled easier access to institutional credit, supporting grassroots-level infrastructure development.

SBI tops with highest sanctioned, disbursed projects

The Department of Horticulture on Thursday organised a conclave at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, to review progress and felicitate top performers. Horticulture Minister Bhagat, senior administrative officials, representatives from the Centre, banking institutions and other stakeholders attended the event.

During the conclave, top-performing districts, banks and officials were honoured for their contribution. State Bank of India emerged as the leading institution with the highest number of sanctioned and disbursed projects, followed by several other public and private sector banks.

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Highlighting the importance of crop diversification, Bhagat said, “The department is actively working in this direction. A major project titled ‘Promoting Sustainable Horticulture in Punjab’, supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA), has been approved with an outlay of Rs 1,300 crore over the next eight to ten years. The project aims to strengthen horticulture value chains, expand area under horticulture, develop crop clusters and build infrastructure for access to high-value markets.”

The minister further said, “Punjab’s first biofertiliser laboratory has been established in Hoshiarpur to promote organic farming and reduce chemical use. The state is also expanding horticulture infrastructure through new estates and centres of excellence.”

Ravdeep Kaur of the KPMG team said, “The scheme provides 3 per cent interest subvention on eligible loans. Maximum interest rate is capped at 9 per cent for seven years for loans up to Rs 2 crore.”

Under the AIF, one can take advantage of other state and central subsidies. Credit guarantee support is through the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABSanrakshan) Scheme.