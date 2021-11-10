Punjab: Top Congress leader from Majha — a Hindu face — joins AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party got a shot in the arm in the Majha region as a senior Congress leader from the Hindu community, Raman Bahl, joined the party on Tuesday.

Bahl, a leader from Mahja, was chairman of the Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSSB). AAP has been trying hard to widen its base in Majha where it had failed to win any seat in 2017.

After former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, Bahl is latest entry into the party in Majha.

AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann and national spokesperson and Punjab Affairs co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha and Kunwar Vijay Partap were present when Bahl joined in Gurdaspur.

Bahl, the son of former minister and four-time MLA from Gurdaspur, Khushal Bahl, has remained president of the Gurdaspur Municipal Council twice and was a Panjab University senate member from 2008-12. He also served as senate member of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from 2004-06.

Former Chairman of PSSSB, Former Gen. Sec. of PPCC, Former President of Municipal Council, Gurdaspur, Shri Raman Bahl joins AAP family. “He has chosen to stand firmly beside @ArvindKejriwal & work for the people of Punjab!” We welcome him wholeheartedly💐 pic.twitter.com/k4YKOXMhik — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) November 9, 2021

He said that even though three generations of his family had been with the Congress, now there had been a huge decline in the Congress party at every level.

“At the same time, taking Punjab forward with the thinking of national leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, including the intention and policies of the AAP, is the need of the hour. I joined the Aam Aadmi Party after being influenced by AAP’s anti-corruption and development model of Delhi including Arvind Kejriwal’s viewpoints.”